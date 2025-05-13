Why all beaches should have a ban on dogs like this NJ beach does

As a dog person myself, I never thought I'd agree with a dog ban. Perhaps in the summer, when beaches are crowded, I can see it.

Or if nesting is happening with wildlife, such as birds or turtles. Oftentimes, our four-legged friends can pose a danger in those situations.

So there are occasions when having a ban on dogs does make sense. Not that we're going to be happy about it, but I get it.

Forget the crowds

But crowded beaches aside, why put a ban on dogs from entering public beaches? Not all beaches in the state are going to be packed, after all.

Especially with the summer months, when our dogs deserve to have some time to relax with us on the sand and in the surf. As long as the dog is well-behaved and the owner is cleaning up after them, I don't see the problem here.

Well, there is at least one South Jersey beach that has a ban on dogs, but it's not a blanket ban. Rather, it's a very specific time of the day when dogs are not allowed to set paw on the sand.

This beach was in Lower Township. My family and I visited there last year for a short weekend escape. We've never been there before, and I've always wanted to see the sunsets over the water from the Jersey coastline.

Villas in Lower Township, NJ Beaches - Sunset over the Delaware Bay Mike Brant TSM loading...

Beyond Amazing, but...

The beaches, in particular, were absolutely beautiful. Not only were they fairly quiet, but they were also free to set foot on. If you don't live in that area but are thinking of taking a trip or vacation, I highly recommend checking out the beautiful beaches along Delaware Bay.

Especially for dog owners, as the beaches do allow dogs on them. But, not all day, and that's the ban that's being referenced that should exist at other New Jersey beaches.

The ban was during the hours of 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. But why that specific time frame? Is it that they just don't want dogs on the beach during peak hours?

Villas in Lower Township, NJ Beaches Mike Brant TSM loading...

Allowed, but banned?

That was my original thought, until a local told me otherwise. Now I will say that I don't know if what the local told me is the actual reason, but it's a reason I 100% can get behind for the safety of our dogs.

They told me the ban during those hours keeps the dogs off the beach when the sand is scorching hot. They liked the ban because it reduced the likelihood of dogs' paws burning on the hot sand during the hottest part of the day.

Whether or not that's the actual reason for it, it is a logical reason. Especially during the summer months when the sun angle is at its highest.

Bright Sun in the sky Mike Brant TSM loading...

From a different angle

Anyone who has ever walked on beach sand barefoot at 2 p.m. knows exactly how hot that sand gets. It can seriously cause blisters and make it extremely difficult to walk.

If that's the case with us, can you imagine how bad it can be for your dog? When you think about it like that, an afternoon beach ban for dogs makes perfect sense. And it's a ban I wouldn't mind seeing in place at other New Jersey beaches up and down the state.

It's not about punishing the dogs, it's about keeping them safe. At least, during the hotter months, it does (they still have to walk on the sand before getting to the cooler water, after all). During the winter, it doesn't make much sense... unless nesting is happening, of course.

Villas in Lower Township, NJ Beaches - dog with ball Mike Brant TSM loading...

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.