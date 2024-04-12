This best-kept-secret beach is named the best in NJ
The weather is getting warmer and the countdown to summer is in full effect. New Jersey is getting ready for beach days which means tourists and a bumper-to-bumper Parkway drive.
Although that doesn’t keep us from our favorite beach or boardwalk, it does steer us away from crowds.
Most Jerseyans know what beach towns to stay away from during the busiest times of the summer, but not many know of the best quiet ones to visit while everyone else is playing boardwalk games and eating huge slices of pizza.
We know that the go-to beach towns for tourists are:
Point Pleasant
Seaside Heights
Wildwood
Asbury Park
Ocean City
Cape May
Atlantic City
Belmar
You could argue that these are the best beaches in New Jersey, just ask Google. But “best” and “popular” are two different things.
Thankfully, Reader’s Digest steered away from these towns and named the best beach in New Jersey and it’s one that you might not have heard of if you’re not local.
It’s a list that names the best beaches in each state so let’s take a look at more local beaches that you can road trip to this summer:
Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, CT
Rehoboth Beach in Delaware
Presque Isle State Park in Pennslyvania
Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly in Rhode Island
If you’re ready to avoid the crowds, you’ll want to visit Strathmere.
Tourist are not aware of this beach because there is no boardwalk, but if you hang out of the northern end, you’ll be able to see Ocean City.
It is not too far from Sea Isle City and Avalon and it is a secluded piece of beach heaven.
If you're willing to travel, see the best beaches in America.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.