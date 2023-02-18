NJ beach town among top 50 best-rated in America
Ah, the beach. There's nothing quite like it, and here in New Jersey, we're very fortunate to have so many great beaches all along the Jersey Shore.
No matter where you go, you're sure to find that perfect beach to relax and unwind at.
And in New Jersey, we have so many great beach towns that most of us would certainly rank them as one of the best in the country.
Speaking of which, did you know that the Garden State actually did land on this list? It's true, and we're so proud New Jersey made the cut.
Check out the list below to see which beach towns made the list among the top 50 in the United States, including where we represent.
But before we get started, let's first dive into how these ratings were formulated.
More New Jersey beach towns should be on this list
Of course, a Florida beach took the top spot, but is anyone really surprised? But let's forget about that for a moment and focus on what we have right here in New Jersey.
Congratulations to Ocean City in Cape May County for making #47.
Although most of us probably feel Ocean City belongs closer to #1 nationally, it's still great to see great the Garden State represent as having the best beach towns around.
So what's your ultimate favorite beach town in New Jersey, and would you also include your favorite among the national top 50?
Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
Oh, and in case you're wondering, New Jersey actually does have a handful of beaches that don't require badges during the summer months (yes, free summer beaches).
Here are a few of those locations to help you plan for the warmer months ahead.