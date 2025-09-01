Every year, New Jersey's beaches are flooded by tourists that, for at least a little while, call the Jersey Shore home. It might be for a weekend, a week, or even the entire summer season.

But one thing's for sure. Those of us who live at the Jersey Shore know they're coming.

And there's no denying that the majority of our Shore visitors come from North Jersey, New York, or Philadelphia. Or as the locals call them, the bennies and shoobies.

But all of that changes after Labor Day weekend. After that, most of them head back home as the summer season comes to a close.

And if you're a local at the Jersey Shore, you really should take a moment and thank the Bennies and Shoobies for coming.

Hold up... thank them?

But why? Why in the world should we do that? What have they ever done for us?

They crowd our beaches. The crowd our roads. They crowd our stores. And we can't stand it when they're here because we can't enjoy summer to ourselves.

Brick Beach III Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Crowds and traffic everywhere

However, and 2025 in particular, we really should be thanking them. Thanking them for coming to the Jersey Shore this past summer when so many others cut back.

Let's face it, tourism took a hit. Yes, politics are a part of it, but so is affordability. This just wasn't an easy year for a lot of people to avoid that escape.

But yet, our ever reliable Bennie's and Shoobies still made an appearance, which is vital to your local Jersey Shore businesses. And that right there is very important.

Locals may not want to admit it, but we need them for the Shores economy. Even during years most are cutting back, they still come through for us.

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

Remember this

So the next time you see a Benny or Shoobie, be sure to thank them for visiting the Jersey Shore. Yes, it's OK to miss them until next summer.

And yes, it's also OK to thank them for going home too.

