The best beach towns in NJ that may surprise you

As we prepare to turn the page, it's sometimes worth taking a look back at all the positives here in The Great Garden State. Not the worst, not the most expensive, or even the most crowded.

In fact, there are far too many things about living here that bring doom and gloom. I bet you're probably thinking of something right now. And yes, there is a lot to complain about here in New Jersey.

But the good stuff is what keeps us here. From the many parks to historic sites, there is so much to like about The Great Garden State. And one particular region of New Jersey brings happiness to people all year long.

Yes, the Jersey Shore is mostly associated with summer, but it's not just about that. Every season, in fact, brings its own experience up and down the coast.

One of the things I personally love about the off-season at the coast is how peaceful it is. There's just something about being here when the crowds are away that just makes it so desirable.

On the flip side, our shore towns come alive in the summer. It's just a great place to be regardless of whether you're a visitor or a year-round resident. And some Jersey Shore towns simply do it better than others.

Before we dive into the ranking, I want to first say this. If your favorite town did not make the list, don't sweat it. It simply means the methodology used for this ranking didn't favor your particular town, and that's OK. Feel free to give your favorite a shout.

Also, some of the ones that made the list may surprise you. For example, I was pleasantly surprised by #11. As for #1? To be honest, I feel there are a couple of other choices that might've been better for the top position.

Fall / Autumn at the New Jersey beaches / Shore

