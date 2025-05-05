Survey reveals what appliance most likely scares NJ men the most

Here's a wild card question to all my fellow gentlemen of the household. What household appliances make you the most nervous to use?

I'm sure a lot of you aren't afraid to use any appliance, and that's OK. But I bet if you can admit to something anonymously, there's one that might make you more nervous.

Before I get to this list, I'll be more than happy to share mine. Simply put, it's any appliance with way too many functions and options.

For example, the microwave. Today's microwaves have so many buttons and features that it can be overwhelming. Who uses all of them anyway?

Take the popcorn button. One would assume that's the feature you use if you want to pop popcorn. But if that's the case, then how come so many bags of popcorn say not to use the popcorn feature?

Keep it simple

I'm someone who prefers simple appliances. The ones that keep it basic without all the fancy settings that aren't necessary in the first place.

So that's mine, but what about yours? A study was conducted asking this very question, and it was very specific to what makes men nervous when it comes to appliances.

Here's what was revealed, which I no doubt also includes men in New Jersey. It's OK, guys, you can admit it. Here's the one that most men apparently are the most uncomfortable with.

Confused by a washing machine Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Washing Machines

I can see that. And my guess this probably becomes a bigger issue when it comes to dealing with bleach.

But even when not dealing with whites, why do some washing machines have so many different settings on them? I could see people being intimidated by that.

Much like my example with the microwave above. It's not that we're afraid to use the appliances; we're just confused by all the different features.

Ovens also came up as another appliance that makes men more nervous to operate. Surprisingly, nobody said loading a dishwasher. Or maybe that's because that has less to do with operating the machine and more with how to load it in the first place.

Right and wrong way to load a dishwasher Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

New Jersey's no-name park Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Central Jersey's most legendary pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.