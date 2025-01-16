That headline you read is correct. These particular pizza shops were selected as the worst in New Jersey (well actually, the country).

But, these pizza shops are also incredibly popular. So what gives? How can they be terrible yet popular at the same time?

The answer is simple. Because some of these rankings don't mean anything. Yes, it might be true that these particular places don't have the best pizza, but is that really the point?

All of these businesses that ranked the worst are actually pretty good for what they offer. And what they offer isn't necessarily about the food itself, but what else they offer that most other pizza shops don't.

My thoughts on this

Right off the bat, I do not agree with this particular list. Not because of the pizza itself, but because of how it downplays these particular chains.

Look, some of these chains are franchised businesses. That means small business ownership by true New Jerseyans. And in no way should we be throwing them under the bus.

In fact, that downplaying was what inspired me to talk about them. To put a spotlight on these particular chains that are apparently not worth your time. Because believe me, they certainly are.

True NJ pizza

Yes, New Jersey is known for its amazing pizza, no question there. In fact, there are numerous rankings highlighting pizzerias all over the Garden State. Always love to see that.

At the same time, those national chains also exist within our borders, and they tend to do just fine. As mentioned above, some of these chains are franchised, meaning those right here in New Jersey own them.

And if we're talking pizza, I think most of us can figure out what national chains might've been picked as the worst in the country. Here are those chains that are found in New Jersey.

Worst national chains

According to this list by Delishably, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Papa John's, Little Ceasar's, and Chuck E. Cheese made the cut as the worst chains in the nation. Although the writer makes some good arguments that I do agree with (you can check that out here), I do want to point out that they all do just fine here in New Jersey.

First off, why would would go to these chains if we have such great pizza? Well, for most of these, where else are you going to go for a quick pizza late at night?

And when I say late, I mean way after the authentic chains close. Especially for our local franchised locations, which are there to serve you when you have that sudden after-hours craving.

As for Chuck E. Cheese? We all know that's more about the kids anyway, and not so much about the true Jersey pizza experience.

They super-serve their purpose

It's not about being the best pizza. It's about the service, convenience, and price. And to be able to do that in a state that's known for pizza? It's pretty impressive. Not to mention how expensive it is to do business here.

Yes, none of these chains have the best Jersey pizza, but does it matter? They're not trying to compete with that anyway. They're popular in New Jersey because of what they do outside the pizza box.

