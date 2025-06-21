Yes, you read that right. Despite our high cost of living and ridiculous taxes (not to mention higher electric bills), New Jersey does alright when it comes to our quality of living.

In fact, that quality of living is one of the things that keeps most of us here in the first place. There's no denying that New Jersey's a great place to live.

So great, in fact, that three New Jersey towns landed among the 50 best places to live in America. Yes, three. Although one could argue that plenty more belong on this list, but that's OK. The fact that we got recognized speaks volumes about our little state.

Check out the 50 best places, including the three that represent New Jersey below. Also interesting is the town that landed the #1 spot, which I promise nobody will see coming.

Princeton, Ho-Ho-Kus, and Princeton Junction

Congratulations to the three New Jersey towns that landed among the list of the best places to live in America. Although none of our towns made the top 10, it is nice to see some love for the Great Garden State in the top 50.

Princeton Junction came in at #40, with Hoh-Ho-Kus at #31. And leading the pack for New Jersey is Princeton, coming in at #25. As for #1? That title goes to Carmel, Indiana, which is a bit surprising to see.

Bringing it back home, I would argue that more New Jersey towns should've also landed among the list. For example, where is Cape May? Not saying they're the only other ones that should be on this list, but certainly among the many who do belong.

Perhaps we should take a Jersey poll to see what you think. What towns should be considered among the best in America to live in? I'm certain that list would be quite extensive.

