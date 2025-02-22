Never mind New Jersey. This particular supermarket that ranked hasn't existed in the United States for almost 10 years now but used to be found all over the Garden State.

What's more, this ranking is fairly recent, which may make you scratch your head as to how this made the list in the first place. The only thing I can come up with is that people really miss this supermarket and wish it was still around.

There is a demographic breakdown of who voted, which does point to older Americans feeling nostalgic about it. I know I think of the past every time I see this old Bradlees sign still up near my house, despite the chain shuttering a long time ago (I know that's not a supermarket... just using it as an example).

Another Head-Scratcher?

But that's not the only supermarket that has me scratching my head. Number one on this list is still open for business and is found all over New Jersey.

But my problem with the top spot is this. Should it even be considered a supermarket in the first place? And who even considers it a supermarket?

We'll break that down, along with the one that's been shuttered for years now in just a bit. First, here are the most popular supermarkets in America. I'm pretty sure you'll know which defunct New Jersey store I'm referring to pretty quickly.

No Longer Open?

Did you catch which New Jersey supermarket it is? It's none other than A&P, which has been shut down for nearly 10 years. A&P's final bankruptcy was in 2015, which is when they started going out of business. The last of the A&P supermarkets in New Jersey officially closed in late 2016.

As for who voted for A&P? It shouldn't come as any surprise that older generations felt more fondly about the chain. A&P Ranked #18 among baby boomers and #23 among gen-Xers. That was enough to land A&P at #26 overall after younger generations were factored in.

Fun fact - A&P wasn't the only shuttered supermarket that made this list, but it certainly was the most recognizable one for us.

#1 Is Who?

A&P was certainly a vote from our memories. And although the #1 supermarket is still found all throughout the Garden State, is it truly a supermarket in the first place?

How did 7-Eleven top the list? I'm sorry, but I just don't consider them a supermarket. Don't get me wrong, they are a great convenience store chain that I often stop at. But to call it a supermarket? I think that's a stretch.

Am I wrong?

I'm apparently in the minority though with feeling this way as both baby boomers and gen-Xers voted 7-Eleven as their #4 favorite supermarket.

7-Eleven did even better among millennials, taking the #1 among that group (and thus, giving it a big enough margin to be America's #1 overall). But that of course, factors in all supermarket brands in the country.

As for the best of the best right here in New Jersey? Here's that list, highlighting specific locations throughout the Garden State.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.