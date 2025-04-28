A new state is slowly overtaking NJ for having the most Wawa’s

When you think of New Jersey, several things may come to mind. Sure, we can think about all the problems our state has, since there are many (property taxes, anyone?).

However, for all the negatives, there is also the positive, and New Jersey has plenty of that, too. For example, you're never too far away from, well, anything.

Think about it. Where else can you visit the Appalachians, the ocean, museums, theme parks, and cities without needing an overnight stay to do so?

The same is also true for our eateries, of which we take great pride in. Look at our diners, for example. We're the diner capital of the world, and absolutely nobody else is remotely close to us.

Or, how about Wawa? It seems that there's a Wawa at every corner of the state (well, almost every corner), making it truly a Jersey thing.

Yes, the company was founded in Pennsylvania, but that doesn't change the fact that we have way more Wawa's than pretty much any other state. That is, up until now.

A new Wawa champ?

Before we get into it, I do want to point out that not every source fully agrees with this. Some still have New Jersey as the state with the most Wawas, but that could just be based on when that data was compiled.

However, there are others that actually state New Jersey is no longer home to the most Wawas. I know, that's crazy to think. But at the same time, I'm not surprised.

According to data service provider ScrapeHero (As of April 28, 2025), Florida is now the state with the most Wawas at 299 stores. New Jersey is just under that at 293 stores, putting the Garden State in second place.

Wawa in New Jersey / Question Canva - Townsquare Illustration (Wawa logo via Wawa Facebook Page) loading...

Does this even matter?

Well, not really. When you think about it, Florida is a much bigger state than New Jersey, so it really shouldn't surprise anyone if this is or remains the case.

Plus, Wawa has been trying to expand into other states for some time now. If anything, this is great news for those of us looking to travel out of state for extended periods of time. In a way, it's like we're forcing our Jersey way of life onto others.

Not to mention, ours are the only ones with guaranteed full service at the pumps. Plus, keep in mind how densely located Wawa stores are here in New Jersey. It really doesn't matter if other states top us with more locations; we'll most likely have more stores closer to one another than any other state, period.

Joe Votruba Joe Votruba loading...

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.