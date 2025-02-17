NJ among the most stressed state in one key category
Right off the bat, I can tell you that we're not talking about finances here. Which is pretty shocking considering how expensive New Jersey is to live in.
Another shock is that New Jersey isn't among the most stressed-out states in the nation. In fact, we actually fall fairly close to the top 10 least stressed states in the country.
There is, however, one category that sticks out like a sore thumb. Had it not been for this, New Jersey could easily land within the top 10 states with the least amount of stress.
According to Wallet Hub, New Jersey ranks 39th out of all 50 states where its citizens are feeling the most stress. If you look at this from the opposite perspective, New Jersey would be the 11th least stressful state.
11th Least Stressful?
What's more, we ranked 48th in having the most money-related stress. That's pretty amazing since our state is so incredibly expensive when it comes to taxes.
We landed in the 41st position for having the most family-related stress, and 38th for having the most health-related stress. It's no wonder we're only the 39th most stressed-out state in the nation.
But... we might've done even better if it weren't for one key category. And it was this single category that no doubt prevented us from being among one of the top least stressed-out states.
The Outlier
Apparently, our biggest stressor is work-related. According to Wallet Hub, New Jersey ranks as the 7th most stressed state in the category of work-related stress.
The biggest reason for this shouldn't surprise anyone. It all boils down to job security.
It's not that we're worried about our finances specifically. Instead, we're more concerned that we're going to lose our jobs and not be able to afford the quality of life we have now.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.