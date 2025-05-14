Unique NJ glamping experience voted among the best in the U.S.

When you think of glamping, what exactly comes to mind? Luxury? Running water? Not sleeping in a tent and on the ground?

Or, is glamping more of a cross between camping and a hotel stay? Maybe that cross is more with a motel and traditional camping than anything.

Technically speaking, glamping is simply more of a luxurious way of camping than the traditional tent or trailer style of camping.

In other words...

It's camping, but with some of the luxuries from home. That's especially perfect for those who want to get out there but don't necessarily want to rough it like others do.

However, not all glamping experiences are the same. Much like traditional camping, the way you do it and where you go all play a part in the overall experience.

As for the best experience? Well, we don't have to go that far. At least, according to USA Today, we don't.

According to them, one of the top 10 best glamping spots in the country is right here in New Jersey. What's more, it's a glamping experience that's like going on a wild safari. Literally.

The best of the best in Jackson, NJ

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa at Six Flags Wild Safari was voted as one of the top 10 best glamping destinations in the United States, coming in at number 6. That's pretty amazing to have such a unique experience right here in the Garden State.

According to USA Today, "You'll be transported out of New Jersey and into Africa," while "set in a 350-acre safari park that's home to 1,200 animals from six continents." Plus you'll can also feed some of the animals there at the park as part of the experience.

It might not be Africa, but it's the closest thing to it, and it's right here in New Jersey. I'll admit that I've never tried glamping before, but it's been on my list to get out to Great Adventure and try the experience for myself to be among the animals of the world.

