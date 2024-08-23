New luxury in NJ that’s a sad reality for most

Not sure if this should be viewed as a good thing or a bad thing. A sign that's actually better for us all, or a sign that signals a troubling trend.

It's one thing if this was just New Jersey, but it's not. It's all part of a National trend that involves one of America's favorite quick meals - fast food. But make no mistake as this survey definitely points to trends that are happening here now in the Great Garden State.

But before we get into the official survey, let's do one of our own just to see how New Jersey compares (feel free to also share your reasoning in the comments).

Fast Food Becomes a Luxury

According to a recent Lending Tree survey, 80% now consider fast food a luxury instead of a quick meal. Read that again. 80% of Americans now view having fast food as a luxury. And the primary reason behind this? Cost.

Most Americans now feel fast food has become so expensive that it's not worth buying regularly anymore. And yes, that includes us here in New Jersey (See Dino Flammia's story highlighting those costs in the Garden State here).

But for as bad as this might seem, might there also be some good from it? Let's take a look at both the pros and cons of skyrocketing fast food prices.

The Cons

According to Lending Tree, "3 in 4 Americans typically eat fast food at least once a week, but the majority (62%) say they’re eating it less due to rising prices." That means fewer customers for our fast food businesses, which in turn might force prices even higher to make up the difference.

It's also why 80% overall view fast food as a luxury instead of a necessity. What used to be an affordable way to help some get through the week is no longer an option. That's especially true for those living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Whether high prices are due to inflation or corporate greed, one thing's for sure. Fast food should never have to be considered a luxury item. But yet, here we are, and it's unfortunate.

The Pros

On the flip side, the high cost of fast food could also lead to more health benefits. Is it possible Americans are now eating better as a result of sticker shock at the drive-thru? And could this also be true for New Jersey?

According to the survey, "3 in 4 Americans think eating at home is cheaper than getting fast food." However, that same group also believes that it shouldn't be this way. Fast food should always be a more affordable option, not less.

But with that said, it's easy to see the pro in this. If high prices are forcing individuals to cook at home more and eat better, isn't that a good thing? A small silver lining in an otherwise not-so-ideal situation.

The Larger Breakdown

When asked about their go-to typical inexpensive meal, 56% said making a meal at home was their preferred choice. That's followed by 11% who opt for a pre-prepared meal at the grocery store, with only 5% opting to head out to a restaurant.

The remainder of that group (28%) still prefers fast food despite rising costs. 67% overall say fast food should be cheaper than eating at home, not the other way around.

And when it comes to generational breakdowns, the older you are, the more likely you are to opt for eating at home as opposed to grabbing fast food. Gen Z is by far the largest group who still rather grab fast food, but even that is only at 39%.

The "Tipping" Tipping Point

If higher prices weren't enough to drive customers away, feeling obligated to tip just might. According to the survey, "44% of respondents say they’d been asked to tip at a fast-food place in the past six months."

Tipping at a casual restaurant is one thing. But when it comes to fast food, most customers feel that's over the line, especially with prices feeling like they'll never stop rising (you can check out the full Lending Tree survey here).

