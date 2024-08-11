America’s new fast-food favorite you can’t have in NJ

It's official. America has chosen its favorite fast-food restaurants for the summer of 2024. As expected, changes have occurred affecting the overall ratings.

As for which New Jersey joints made the list? 5 out of the 10 chains that ranked are found in New Jersey. That includes 2 of the top 3.

With that said, New Jersey does kind of miss out when it comes to the best of the best. The new number one fast-food joint across America is unfortunately nowhere near the Great Garden State.

So which of the top 10 are found in New Jersey? Let's take a look a look and find out which chains made USA Today's top-voted fast food restaurants that we can find right here at home.

Starting with #10

Arby's takes the number 10 spot nationally, with 13 locations throughout New Jersey. Next up is Popeye's, with 96 locations here in The Garden State.

Then we give up the roast beef and chicken for some tacos. Taco Bell comes in at number 7 nationally with 120 stores here in New Jersey.

Those are the fast-food restaurants that fall between numbers 4 through 10. As for the top 3? Here they are.

The top-3

The good news is, that two of the top-3 that were voted for are found in the Garden State, with both specializing in chicken.

As for number one? Yeah, we have no locations around New Jersey whatsoever. So which fast-food joint took the crown this go around?

It's a taco chain known as Del Taco. Not only are they not found in New Jersey, they're not even in our surrounding area. Not in Delaware, Pennsylvania, or New York. So unless you go on a road trip, you'll have to settle for numbers 2 & 3 (go here to see the full USA Today 2024 rankings of America's favorite fast food joints).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.