A very surprising job tops 50 fastest growing in NJ

Regardless of how it may seem on the surface, there are jobs growing across the Great Garden State. Some of those positions are well sought after, while others just aren't that glamorous.

Now yes, it's also true that some jobs were lost, but that is at no fault of the employees. Sometimes a business might close due to economic conditions, while at other times it might just be personal. Think about how many small businesses close simply because the owners are retiring.

The bottom line here is that there will always be jobs out there that unfortunately go away. It's just what's going to happen, and it's very unfortunate. On the flip side, some career paths are growing, and it's that positive side we're going to focus on for us here in the Great Garden State.

What's great about this list of the 50 fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey is their diversity of them. It's not all college-based positions but trade-based ones as well. And as we've all heard before, the trades in particular can use a few good hands.

What's most interesting here, however, is the job that's seemingly growing the fastest in New Jersey. The career in the number 1 spot has seen an increase of 476% alone, according to the 2022-2023 stats.

Check it out and see if your job also made the list of New Jersey's fastest-growing careers.

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Airline / Airport / Job Application / Flying Canva (Townsquare Illustration loading...

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

When it comes down to it, New Jersey's job market is actually doing pretty well. From the 50 fastest growing jobs to the 99 highest paid, working in The Garden State definitely has its perks, despite its high cost of living.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.