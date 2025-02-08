This chain restaurant in NJ is also the most popular in America
A recent ranking of the 50 most popular restaurants in America came out that feature many in New Jersey. And I can promise that you've definitely been to at least a couple that ranked.
Yes, there are a few you won't find here in the Garden State, but that's OK. For the most part, New Jersey is well-represented on this list.
Number one in particular can be found all over New Jersey. And even if you haven't visited this particular chain, you've no doubt come across it.
With that said, there is an interesting similarity with all 50 chain restaurants on this list when it comes to having something in common with New Jersey. And yes, that includes the number one.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
A Jersey Similarity?
There's no doubt you've been to at least one of the locations above. And it's awesome that so many of the 50 mentioned are here in New Jersey, including the number one chain (although I'm not really sure I'd classify Baskin-Robbins as a chain restaurant, but that's just me).
As for a Jersey similarity? Well, there is one big thing every single restaurant has in common when it comes to The Garden State. Not a single chain above was founded here.
Kind of shocking when you think about it. How can the diner capital of the world not have a single chain restaurant on this list that was founded here?
A Possible Theory
I think the answer to that question is quite simple. New Jersey is the diner capital of the world because it's home to so many mom-and-pop eateries.
Chain restaurants of any type can't compare to what our local Jersey eateries offer, and that's a good thing. In fact, I'd argue that it's the chains that want a bigger piece of that Jersey pie.
I myself love a lot of the chains above and am thrilled that a majority of the top 50 do have locations here in New Jersey. But facts are facts. Nothing compares to classic mom-and-pop Jersey.
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant
Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch
Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.