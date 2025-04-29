A friendly note to those with allergies who go out to eat in NJ

Let's face it: spring can be a rough time for many of us in New Jersey. Of course, I'm talking about allergies.

Yes, the winter chill is now well behind us, and we won't have to think about that again until at least November. In fact, that's probably one of the best parts.

But that's not all. Along with the warmer weather and longer days, there's also all the color that surrounds us.

Between the trees and flowers, the scenery just explodes with beauty. And when you're coming from a colorless winter, just seeing it all is such a welcoming sight.

But with all of that beauty comes the part most of us dislike. Those dreaded seasonal allergies, which a lot of us are dealing with right now.

Itchy eyes, runny noses, and sneeze attacks that can strike at any time. Unfortunately, some of us aren't the best at controlling how or when our sneezes come out. And if you're heading out for a nice evening at your favorite restaurant, it can be tough to enjoy yourself.

With that said, there is something I wanted to mention regarding this scenario. If you suddenly find yourself sneezing uncontrollably, please make an effort to cover your mouth and watch where you turn.

I was recently out with my family, where we witnessed a woman sneeze on one of the waiters walking by with food. This couple was one table away, and I felt bad because you could clearly hear her struggling with sniffling.

But if you have to sneeze, don't just turn away and sneeze without covering your mouth. Yes, I expect this from kids sometimes, but not from an adult.

From where I was sitting, I had a clear view of this table and saw this happen. Simply put, this woman quickly turned to sneeze without covering her mouth right as a server was walking by with food.

Fortunately, the food was being held up high, but still. Also fortunate, the server turned around when this happened, hopefully to go back into the kitchen.

It happened fast, but it was enough of a concern to witness, especially in an eating establishment. Again, it was obvious this poor woman was struggling with allergies, but she wasn't very aware of her surroundings or her actions (at least, I hope it was allergies and not a cold).

I sometimes suffer from allergies myself, so I get it. But to this person, please be more careful next time.

And to anyone who suffers from allergies, please don't sneeze on anyone when you're out and about. Let alone a food place, where more people can get sick, should you accidentally sneeze on someone else's food.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.