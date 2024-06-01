Popular NJ restaurant with award-winning burgers has new hours

Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ, a long-time favorite at The Jersey Shore, has made a big change as we head into the summer season. Starting with Memorial Day weekend, the restaurant quietly revised its operating hours.

And it's great news for those who love their award-winning burgers and welcoming atmosphere. Especially for those who love to head out for lunch, this change is for you.

Barnacle Bill's is now open 6 days a week beginning at 12 pm. Absolutely perfect timing as we head into the summer season (more on the updated hours below).

But that's not the only change. Aside from their newly expanded hours, the restaurant has officially re-opened its outdoor patio for the summer season.

Barnacle Bill's Outdoor Patio Photo Credit: Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ via Canva Edit loading...

Smart Planning

What many may not know about the outdoor patio is that, unlike surrounding restaurants that rushed outdoor seating during the pandemic, Barnacle Bill's purposely held up. And that move proved to be the right decision.

Instead of throwing tables on a grassy lawn or on their parking lot, they took the time to build the patio they have today because they were thinking long-term. They knew we would eventually get back to normal and figured that was the perfect time to invest in doing it right.

Now in 2024, the outdoor patio is as popular as ever. A perfect place to enjoy a cocktail while enjoying one of the best burgers on the Jersey Shore.

Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ Photo Credit: Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ via Canva Edit loading...

New Lunch Hours

As mentioned above, Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ, has expanded their lunch hours, just in time for the summer season.

They are now open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 pm, and Sunday from noon to 9 pm. Plus live music throughout the month, including Jersey icons like Pat Guadagno and Bobby Bandiera (check out the latest schedule here).

Summer 2024 Restaurant hours for Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ Photo Credit: Barnacle Bill's in Rumson, NJ loading...

