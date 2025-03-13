Popular NJ bagel shop being forced to hike prices significantly

The good news here is that the price hike doesn't seem to be affecting foot traffic into the store. The bad news is, some of your items just got significantly more expensive.

And no, this isn't due to tariff fears or anything like that. Rather, it's due to the ongoing egg situation that's currently plaguing our country.

As we all know by now, egg prices have been skyrocketing all over the United States. Slowly but surely, those price hikes are hitting our businesses, which in turn are forcing prices to rise for the consumer.

First ones to be hit

One of the first places we saw this happen was at the supermarkets. Some New Jersey supermarkets were smart about it and limited how many cartons of eggs one could buy.

That strategy helped some stores keep their prices down, which was a huge win for us.

Had some of them not done that, I can no doubt promise that people would be hoarding eggs, much like we did toilet paper five years ago when the pandemic officially hit.

The trickle down effect

But at some point, that cheaper egg stock would run out and supermarkets would eventually have to raise their prices. And for many, that time had already arrived.

Outside the supermarkets, some eateries have implemented a surcharge for customers who want to order any type of egg product. Many diners, for example, have been adding anywhere from a 50 cent to 1 dollar surcharge for its egg offerings.

One establishment even tried to go as far as offering a free cup of coffee for anyone who traded them an egg. An A-plus for creativity, no doubt, but unfortunately that wasn't allowed to last.

Of course, larger chains can weather the price hikes a little better than smaller ones. And when it comes to New Jersey's small businesses, some of them are really getting hit hard by the price hike.

One of the best

One very popular New Jersey bagel shop is just one of those many small businesses being affected by rising egg prices. But I can tell you right now, they're not the only ones.

The Atlantic Bagel Company is one of my absolute favorite bagel shops in the area, and much of the community agrees. Not only is everything they serve top-notch, the staff is always upbeat and friendly.

And much like most customers who order there, they're still supporting their favorite local business despite the hike in products affected by the cost of eggs. Fortunately, that's the only thing affecting prices.

Here's how much more they must charge now as a result. The signage pictured below is from Saturday, March 8, 2025.

$2 additional dollars

It's unfortunate that they have to do this, but I 100% get why. The good news is, they have a loyal customer base that'll keep supporting them despite the price hike - me being one of those customers.

And as I mentioned earlier, they're not the only ones being forced to do this. Many bagel shops all over the Garden State are taking similar measures by no fault of their own.

It's why we, as customers, have to keep supporting our favorite small, local businesses. I, for one, am committed to continue doing so.

