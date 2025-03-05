Record-high NJ property taxes: Average bill at least $10,000 in 251 towns

🏠 Average New Jersey property taxes pass $10,000

Owning a home in New Jersey is more expensive than ever before as property taxes rose by 2.98% last year, according to new state data.

The average New Jersey homeowner now pays $10,095 in property taxes — a jump of $292 from last year.

It's the first time that number has reached five figures.

New Jersey residents paid over $34.5 billion in property taxes in 2024, according to figures just released by the state Department of Community Affairs. That's around $1.2 billion more than 2023.

Where those tax dollars went was similar to last year. Just over half of those dollars — or $18 billion — went to New Jersey schools. Around 30% went to municipalities, while the rest went toward county spending.

Biggest NJ property tax increases in 2024

Walpack Township in Sussex County had an increase of 153%. The town's average property tax bill was $456 in 2023 and jumped to $1,156 last year.

However, it should also be noted that Walpack is the least populated town in New Jersey. The ever-shrinking town has just seven residents.

But for towns with populations that can't be counted on your fingers, the crown for greatest property tax increase goes again to Washington Township in Burlington County.

Washington's property taxes went up by 26% in 2024 compared to 2023. Its average bill is now $4,945.

Fewer property tax cuts

If you were hoping that your property taxes went down last year, don't hold your breath.

Only 28 towns and cities saw decreases to their property taxes in 2024. That's fewer than 42 towns in 2023, which was again fewer than 71 towns in 2022.

Elizabeth City can boast the greatest property tax cut of 2024 — the average bill dropped by 16% to $9,213. It's good news for the city's 136,000 residents.

