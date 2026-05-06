Somebody posted the Mack's Pizza menu from the Wildwood boardwalk this week and the comments section caught fire.

Twenty-four dollars for a plain pie. Twenty-seven for pepperoni. Specialty pies running up to thirty-four dollars. A fountain drink — no free refills — for three dollars.

People lost their minds. And I get it. But before you blame Mack's, let me walk you through what it actually costs to make that pizza in New Jersey in the summer of 2026.

Start with the dough

Flour, sauce, cheese, toppings. The ingredients in a pizza are about as basic as food gets. But food costs have been rising faster than overall inflation for two straight years. Cheese prices are up. Commodity costs for wheat are volatile. The same supply chain pressures hitting your grocery cart are hitting every pizzeria in the state — and the boardwalk ones carry the additional weight of short seasonal windows where they have to make an entire year's worth of margin in roughly twelve weeks.

Nobody is printing money on a $24 pie in Wildwood.

Then add the people

New Jersey's minimum wage is $15.92 an hour as of January 1, 2026 — nearly double what it was in 2018. That is not a complaint. People deserve to earn a living. But a pizzeria staffing a counter, a kitchen and a boardwalk location is absorbing every one of those dollars, plus benefits, plus payroll taxes, plus the cost of workers who don't show up on a busy Saturday in July.

Labor now accounts for 25 to 35 percent of total operating costs for independent pizzerias. At Mack's in the middle of summer, with a full crew running flat out, that number does not get smaller.

Now fill the tank

Here's the part that connects your pizza to the gas sign I photographed on my way to work this morning. Regular: $4.47. Premium: $5.21. Diesel: $5.87.

That diesel number matters more than most people realize. The truck that delivers the flour. The truck that brings the cheese. The distributor making the run down the Parkway to restock a boardwalk location mid-week. Every one of those deliveries runs on diesel at nearly six dollars a gallon — and every penny of that cost lands somewhere. It lands in the price of the pie.

New Jersey's statewide gas average has climbed to $4.53 today — up more than 80 cents since early April. The summer blend switchover hasn't fully kicked in yet.

The peak of summer driving season hasn't arrived. The Strait of Hormuz is still disrupted. None of that is getting cheaper before Memorial Day.

Mack's Pizza (Facebook) Mack's Pizza (Facebook) loading...

And then there's the rent

A boardwalk location in Wildwood is not a cheap address. The lease costs, the licensing fees, the municipal overhead of operating a food business on one of the most heavily trafficked stretches of real estate in New Jersey — all of it is baked into that $24 pie before a single slice comes out of the oven.

So what's the verdict?

One of the Facebook comments said it perfectly: you can get a 99-cent slice a couple doors down if Mack's is too much for you — you just won't be having the best pizza ever made.

That's the honest answer. Nobody is forcing you to buy the $24 basic cheese pie — over $30 for the specialty pies. But if you want to understand why it costs $24 to $30+ — why everything in New Jersey costs what it costs in the summer of 2026 — the answer isn't greed. It's flour and cheese and diesel and wages and rent and a twelve-week window to make it all work.

New Jersey has always been expensive to do business in. It's getting more expensive every year. And somebody has to pay for it.

It's usually us. One slice at a time.





