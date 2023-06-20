Every American should see this town in New Jersey

It's easy to get caught up in all that's wrong with our country, but there's plenty good here too.

We're a country with some beautiful sights, and so much to see. A web site called, 247tempo.com compiled a list of 38 places that all Americans should visit.

Some of the places on the list are historical. Visiting the Lincoln Memorial in DC was a field trip we looked forward to in school. Also, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall was another trip we loved.

For sheer beauty, I highly recommend another location that made the list. Glacier National Park in Montana is one of the most beautiful places you'll ever find in our country. You don't have to be a hiker to enjoy this trip either. Trust me on this one.

The Grand Ole Opry made the list. Admittedly, if country music isn't your thing, you might not get excited about this choice. However, this is a mecca of sorts for country music, and the walls of this theatre have stories to tell. Very well worth a visit.

Another place on their list of places all Americans needs to visit is right here in our backyard. The Wildwoods Shore Resort Historic District really is a cool place to visit. We're lucky to have it right here.



The architecture is amazing. This is the home of the so-called "Doo-Wop" style of buildings. This two-mile stretch of land also has 200 motels that are a throwback to days gone by, each with a unique theme.

There's also much to do here with different events nearly every day...and did I mention free beaches?

