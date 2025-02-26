Canada’s special ties to the NJ shore: Tariffs, tensions threaten tourism

💟 Comments and tariffs by President Donald Trump have upset Canadians

Political tensions between the United States and Canada in recent weeks and poor exchange rate have tourism officials in Cape May County concerned about its impact.

Canadian tourists make up between 8 and 10 percent of the summer season visitors to New Jersey's southernmost county, according to Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority (GWTA) spokesman Ben Rose. Most of the tourists come from the province of Quebec, but more have been coming from Ontario in recent years.

The U.S. Travel Association said Canada is the top source of international visitors to the U.S. In 2024 there were 20.4 million visits from Canada generating $20.5 billion in spending and supporting 140,000 American jobs.

"People are saving, or they did save, for their entire year to go on vacation. And the drive vacation is the least expensive vacation for them. And we're the closest beach to Quebec and Ontario so I think we're going to be OK. I think you might see a two or 3% decline in Canadian visitors," Rose told New Jersey 101.5.

Summer wildcard

Rose said the wildcard in for the summer is an exchange rate of 70 cents on the dollar for the Canadian dollar will be the main reason for a change in plans.

"If it stays at 70, we're OK. They'll be spending less money when they're here. If it goes below 70, I think you're going to see quite a few Canadians deciding not to make that trip. So we're looking at the exchange rate more so than any other sentiment," Rose said.

Another reason raised red flags for the GWTA enough to start an ad campaign targeted at Canadians wary about a Jersey Shore vacation.

"They did cite the exchange rate but more importantly, they felt unwelcome, they felt disrespected, and they did not like politics," Rose said.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has constantly referred to Canada as "the 51st state" and imposed high tariffs on Canadian goods. Canadians frustrated by the comments and the hit to their wallet are retaliating by cancelling their vacations to the United States. McKenzie McMillan, a travel consultant with the Vancouver-based Travel Group, said some of his clients have canceled trips that were already booked.

“We’ve seen a complete drop off in any new requests or new interest in U.S. travel,” said McMillan. “I’ve had no requests for travel to the United States for about two weeks.”

Welcome neighbors

Rose said the GWTA has started a campaign aimed at Canadian tourists about the Wildwoods being a place they've loved for generations is still here and welcoming.

"We framed it as neighbors to come and visit again this summer, and we're ready to welcome you with open arms," Rose said.

The campaign also emphasizes all the free activities available in the Wildwoods like beaches, events, and concerts that can help defray the cost of a family vacation. The GWTA is also holding the Wildwoods Thunder Over the Ocean air show in September.

The GWTA said that the Wildwoods alone gets nine million visitors in the summer from both the United States and Canada.

