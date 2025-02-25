NJ newlyweds die in head-on crash with accused drunk driver
🚨A car headed east drifted into the westbound lane of Route 552 early Saturday
🚨It hit a car head-on driven by a man and his wife
🚨The couple had four children between them
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A couple that had been married in September and had four children between them died following a head-on crash in the early hours of Saturday..
Thomas Splinter, 57, who was driving, and Nancy Orellana-Splinter, 29, both from the Mays Landing section, were in a Honda headed west on Route 552 (Millville Mays Landing Road) around 4:15 a.m., according to State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.
An eastbound Kia driven by Levon Woods, 25, of Atlantic City drifted into the eastbound lane and the two vehicles collided near Ingersol Avenue in Maurice River Township. The married couple was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woods was issued citations for driving under the infleunce, reckless driving and unsafe lane change, according to Lebron.
Four children lose their parents
According to Orellana-Splinter's Facebook page, she and Thomas were married in September. A GoFundMe campaign created by a friend said Nancy had a young son and Thomas was father of three.
"Nancy was a light in the community, always there to provide a helping hand with a smile on her face. She had recently gotten a promotion at work and was so excited to keep building her career," according to the campaign. "Tom also had gotten a promotion recently, and both were ready to keep making tremendous strides as a couple as they continued to support their family."
