Parents, students brawl in the stands at NJ high school hockey game
🚨 A fight broke out between parents and students, according to Collingwood's AD
🚨 Two parents were led out of the stands in handcuffs, the AD said
🚨It's not clear what triggered the fight
COLLINGSWOOD — The NJSIAA is investigating a massive fight in the stands during a high school wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Colleen Harte, the athletic director of Collingswood High School, which hosted the District 25 wrestling tournament, told NJ.com that there was an "incident" in the stands between a parent, an athlete and another group of parents and athletes during a match between Saint John Vianney High School and Pennsauken. Saint John Vianney is a Catholic school in Holmdel.
Harte said that two people were arrested in the stands. Collingswood police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
A video clip of the fight shows a crowd around a scuffle in the stands.
Harte told NJ.com that two people were led out of the high school gym. One of those people was Anthony Knox Sr., the father of three-time state champion Anthony Knox of Saint John Vianney High.
The NJSIAA in an email told New Jersey 101.5 that it is investigating.
“We are aware of the incident that occurred during this weekend’s district wrestling event in Collingswood and are actively working to gather all the facts. We do not condone this type of behavior in any capacity. As we assess the situation, we will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available," the organization said in an email.
Saint Vianney wrestlers won 13 of the 14 matches against Pemberton.
