Howell woman scammed out of $40K cash, cops say

💲A woman gave two men packages full of cash with $20,000 each to fix a problem

💲When scammers called a third time looking for more money the woman called police

💲Police left a decoy package and charged them after the pickup

HOWELL — Police say they stopped a resident from being scammed a third time after she lost $40,000 in cash to “fix” a PayPal account she was told had been compromised.

The woman, whose age was not disclosed, told police she had received an email purported to be from PayPal with a phone number to call for instructions on how to fix the problem. The "representative" told the woman to put $20,000 cash in a package to be picked up. The instructions were repeated a few days later.

Two people came to get the packages before the woman called police and realized she was scammed.

When she received a third phone call asking for another $20,000 police prepared a decoy package to be picked up. Howell police said they arrested New York residents Wei Zheng and Qiufen Chen on Route 195. They face conspiracy and theft charges.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Taking advantage of trust

"The scammers in these cases prey on trust and often claim urgent payment resolves fake issues like a compromised PayPal account. Don’t fall for it," Howell police wrote on their Facebook page. "Never send cash or share personal info with unsolicited contacts. If you’re suspicious, call us immediately."

Howell police said they have hosted fraud prevention seminars at senior living facilities to educate residents. Even if you don't attend the seminars the department offered one piece of advice if you receive messages asking for money.

"If you are unsure if you’re being scammed, err on the side of caution and DO NOT SEND ANY MONEY IN ANY FORM TO INCLUDE GIFT CARDS," the department wrote on their Facebook page.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander