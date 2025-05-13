Non-expiring NJ grocery items to stock up on now before prices skyrocket

Think about how often you hear this phrase - It's not a question of if, it's a question of when. It's such a cliche, but it's also the truth on so many levels.

Think about the price of pretty much everything. Ask yourself, how often do prices go up? It's not if they'll go up, it's when.

Unless it's something being discontinued or about to expire, price drops almost never occur. At least, in the long run, they don't

The grocery burden

Think about groceries in the supermarket. Yes, some items go on sale, and some may see a break in prices. But when you look at the overall picture, the prices only have one direction... up.

And outside factors like the stock market and inflation don't help. In fact, it's very difficult to get back to prices that once were.

Sure, they may ebb and flow. But trust me, those prices will never drop to where they once were after hitting their peak. If they did, then we'd still have supermarket prices from the 1990s. Scratch that. We'd still have prices from the 1950s.

It's unfortunately a fact of life, and one we constantly have to prepare for. However, there are some grocery items you can buy now at their current prices that will last a very long time. So if you're concerned that grocery prices will skyrocket in 2025, here are some items that are safe to stock up on now.

Non-Expiring Foods to stock up on now

Vinegar, vanilla extract, sugar, salt, rice, honey, corn starch, wheat, tea, peanuts, pasta, oats, beans, canned vegetables, and canned fruits are all great items to stock up on now before prices soar.

