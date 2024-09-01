Most workers feel better about this, but does NJ?

If you work in The Great Garden State, then this survey is for you. Especially here where life is always going at what feels like a thousand miles per minute. It's just our fast-paced way of life.

But before we get into it, let's first ask you an important question. One that has to do with your finances.

In short, how financially secure do you feel now when compared to one year ago? Are you better off now, or do you feel like things were better one year ago?

Share your thoughts in the poll below, then we'll dig further into the feelings of most American workers. You honestly might be surprised by what this survey revealed.

So, what do you think? Do you agree with the majority? If I had to guess, I'd say probably yes. It's just the way it is here in The Garden State.

Canva Canva loading...

How Americans Feel

The above poll is simply a reflection of how we feel about our finances here in New Jersey when compared to a year ago. As for what the country feels as a whole? Here's where we stand.

According to a recent WalletHub survey, "67% of Americans say they are doing better financially than they were last Labor Day." In other words, approximately 2 out of 3 across the country feel better financially now than they did during the Labor Day holiday in 2023.

However, just because we're feeling a bit more confident with our financial situation when compared to a year ago doesn't mean those money worries aren't there. Here's a look at a few more stats that point to that very concern.

Rich money gold coins New Jersey Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Inflation stresses

That same survey also found that 74% of workers felt that inflation is negatively affecting them when it comes to their hard work. In addition, a majority also said inflation is affecting them when it comes to trying to plan for the holiday. It would also explain why 93% of those surveyed said they want a raise to help keep up with the growing rate of inflation.

More stats from the latest WalletHub Labor Day 2024 survey can be found here.

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.