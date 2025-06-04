Here's an interesting question: At what age should parents stop paying for their children's bills?

Not young kids, of course, but those who are at least old enough to work. For the purposes of this, we'll say 17 since that's the age where we may start getting our own bills.

I bring this up because of a story I recently came across that talked about this very topic. Now I will note, this story is from a year ago, so some of the results are certainly going to vary from today.

But despite that, it got me thinking. Being New Jersey is so expensive, at what age should we, as parents, stop paying the bills for our older children?

Do we continue to cover those expenses for them longer because of how expensive it is here? Or, do we hold our kids to a higher standard because of the opportunities that New Jersey provides?

Again, this particular story published by Fox Business is from 2024, so I'm almost certain these particular numbers have changed, at least by a little. According to a survey, parents are giving their kids an average of $1,384 per month to cover their bills.

Let me say that again. We're paying $1,384 per month to help cover the bills for our children.

$1,384

That high amount actually opens up a separate question. What is the maximum amount of money we should be giving our kids to help them remain financially stable when it comes to bills?

And, being this is a national average, should that bar be held higher or lower for New Jersey? Being I pretty much had to cover my own expenses very early on, part of me says this amount should be much lower... maybe $500 tops.

But, things are also more expensive now. Plus when you add in the cost of living in New Jersey, is it unreasonable to expect parents to go beyond the $1,300 mark for their kids every month?

21 or older

As for the cut-off age? Apparently, that varies based on the agreement between the parents and their grown up children.

According to the survey, children seem to feel age 19 is appropriate for them to start handling their own bills, while parents favor 21 years of age. And in reality, this also seems appropriate for New Jersey.

As for what parents are paying for? Well, that part seems to be pretty standard. Just think of everyday expenses like cell phones or credit cards.

Generational Divide

When it comes to which generation receives the most support, it's no surprise that it's Gen Z (70%). But before we get ahead of ourselves, we do have to acknowledge that things are more expensive for them then they were for most of us.

With that said, this number is surprisingly high for Millennials too. According to the survey, about 42% in that generation receive support from their parents to cover those expenses.

Now, here's where it gets interesting. The parents of Gen Z want to keep helping their kids, but yet that generation wants their parents to give them a hard cut-off. It's almost as if it's the parents of Gen Z are more of the ones forcing their help onto their adult kids.

New Jersey agrees

So, do we agree? What are your thoughts on this? Vote below and let us know.

