Two years ago, I was honored to be asked to emcee the 50th anniversary of one of New Jersey's outstanding businesses, the CSI Group.

Jodi and I have been friends with the Greco family for a decade and we value them and the incredible businesses they've built.

Last year we were able to announce and celebrate the 50th year of our friends at Earth Treasures Jewelers. It's exciting and amazing when a business reaches that incredible milestone. It's a credit to the strong families and smart decisions made through the decades.

This weekend, we have another business joining the ranks!

Sebastian's Hair-Em Salon on Highway 36 in Leonardo, New Jersey, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a Client Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 1 - 4 p.m.

There will be refreshments, raffles and gifts!

I want to thank Sheri G from Sebastian's and Donna T for letting us know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

