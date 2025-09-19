It's great to be back on the trail!

As we launched into The Morning Show 2.0, I returned to a familiar and important component of the rush hour broadcast: celebrating and promoting small businesses.

This week I had a great opportunity to join a terrific networking group in Flemington, organized by my friend Julie Parker. About 40 business owners stopped in to hear my message of common sense and solutions on how we help the hundreds of thousands of small business owners around the state.

During the show before the event, we gave small business owners a chance to call in and let our largest-in-the-state audience know how to find them.

Here's a list of some of the highlighted businesses across our great state.

Runway Cafe in Lumberton

Bob in Lumberton called about a cafe his son has, Runway Cafe. Located in South Jersey regional airport, the menu is to die for!

Fritzi's Fellas Grooming Salon in Annandale:

Fritizi has over 26 years of experience. Known for her sharp styles and even sharper wit, she keeps her clients coming back! You can call her at 908-268-9906, or go to her website here!

732 Sweet Threadz in Jackson

Kyle & Jacqueline own this great business. Bored during pandemic, they started making clothing, Some even branded for suicide prevention

Style and Grace Hair Studio in Tinton Falls

Stephanie in Marlboro called about her salon suite in Tinton Falls. She is new to area from Florida and would love to get your business!

Tin Type Photography

Phil in Toms River called about his photography shop. He practices an early process of photography, turning metal into film.

Butter+Velvet Home+Design in Denville:

Michaeline in Asbury Park called about her interior design business. Butter+Velvet Home+Design's mission is to create an environment that evokes joy, comfort and a sense of fulfillment while reflecting our client's personality and lifestyle.

Bronzed and Balayged

Tiffany in Lacey does tanning, eyelashes, hair, and facials at Bronzed and Balayged! You can contact her at 609-693-1611, or book an appointment here

A-Z Construction in Monroe

H and D Best Masonry

H and D Best Masonry brings craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation to every brick they lay. Visit their website here

Monmouth Feed Supply in Farmingdale

Gymboree Play and Music in Toms River

Their specially designed Gymboree Play & Music classes incorporate age-appropriate activities that help children develop physical, cognitive, and social skills as they play.

TNT Solar

Contact: tntsolarnow@gmail.com

