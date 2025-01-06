New grocery store brand in NJ is getting rave reviews

Many residents in Secaucus, Hudson County will tell you Two things. First, the town name is pronounced SEE-kaw-kus, and Secaucus has long lacked a full-service supermarket.

More than 22,000 residents have had to get creative with grocery shopping after the local Acme store closed several years ago. Since then, many have turned to big box stores or even traveled to neighboring towns to stock up on essentials. But now, thanks to three determined small business entrepreneurs, that's all changed.

As they will tell you, the team was motivated by a desire to serve their community better so they decided to take matters into their own hands. They approached Secaucus Mayor Mike Gonnelli, who loved the idea. Fast-forward three years, and their hard work culminated in the grand opening of Grocery Square on Dec. 13.

This new supermarket is designed to cater to the diverse needs of Secaucus residents, and it’s already becoming a central hub for the community.

Here's a note from "Grocery Square" team members Sachin Goel and Suraj Singh.

What Makes Grocery Square Special? Community-Focused: Spanning a generous 20,000 square feet, Grocery Square offers an extensive range of products tailored to various cultural groups. The store is committed to ensuring that everyone feels welcome and well-served. If there’s something you can’t find, just ask — the management will work to stock it for you, further reinforcing their community-oriented approach. Unique Offerings: Beyond fresh produce and everyday grocery essentials, the store features Café n Curry — a dedicated section offering freshly baked goods and flavorful take-out meals. Shoppers can enjoy pastries, ready-to-eat meals, and more, all prepared on-site, adding a personal and local touch to the shopping experience. Since its opening, Grocery Square has received glowing reviews from residents, who are thrilled with the convenience, quality, and community spirit the store brings to Secaucus. This long-awaited addition is already making a positive impact, and it’s clear the town is embracing this exciting new chapter.

