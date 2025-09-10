One of the best takeaways from our campaign journey was the interaction with so many great people and small business owners across New Jersey.

Now that I'm back on the air, the mission of helping promote New Jersey small businesses continues in earnest.

Supporting small businesses through networking

Next week, I'll be the guest speaker at a great networking event sponsored by my friend Julie Parker, who has successfully supported local small businesses for many years.

Her group holds regular meetings, which allow local owners to share ideas and cross-promote products and services.

A special event in Flemington

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, we'll be meeting at a terrific restaurant in Flemington, Chimney Rock Inn.

If you've never been to Chimney Rock, don't miss out on outstanding thin-crust pizza and their Oktoberfest menu this fall.

How you can take part

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. I should be there closer to 1 p.m. See you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

