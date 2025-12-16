According to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, we haven't had snow like this weekend in four years.

I get that it's easy for those of us who work Monday through Friday, at least for our main job, to enjoy a good weekend storm!

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

Of course, if you work behind a plow or have to keep your business open on Sundays, this past weekend was a tough one.

No way I expected to get 8 inches at home, usually we hear about snow in Jersey and we get a dusting, or rain.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

This weekend did not disappoint.

Hopefully, it meant some good overtime for hard-working men and women, and a flood of cash for small businesses struggling in the off-season.

This happened for Bill's Lawn Service in West Orange — (862) 600-4827 — who landscapes during the spring and summer and then helps his customers when it snows. Either way, it was beautiful to look at and hopefully those of you with little kids and grandkids were able to enjoy the kids playing outside in the snow.

Send your pics of the snow at your house as we enjoy the first of what I hope are many winter storms this season.

The luckiest New Jersey Lottery games in 2025 Scratch-offs or drawings? These were the luckiest 17 games, listed in ascending order, offered by New Jersey Lottery in 2025 based on the total number of winners as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈