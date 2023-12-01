Main Street New Jersey: Corner Store in Flemington

In my experience as an entrepreneur and media personality, it's clear that "Main Street" businesses get the short end of the stick when it comes to reporting and helpful policies. Small mom-and-pop shops are often left out of the conversation, especially when it comes to government regulation and taxation.

What politicians need to know is that it's 'Main Street' that drives our neighborhood economies, not Wall Street.

We need policymakers to refocus efforts on prioritizing Main Street to make sure that every storefront is occupied with a small business.

Policymakers need to prioritize taxation and spending to ensure that there is adequate parking, sensible traffic patterns, common sense regulations to protect consumers and owners and well-funded police departments and first responders ready for anything.

Through the radio show, podcast and my political organizations, I've made it a mission to promote and support small business and set the stage for major policy initiatives over the next few years in order to uphold our Main Street culture in New Jersey.

As a part of the effort, we are on a tour of local main streets and small business around the state to highlight the businesses and the solutions they deserve.

This week's episode of my new podcast "Common Ground" took us to the sidewalk — on Main Street in Flemington — to a store on a busy street corner called The Corner Store. The store is owned by Dave Norton. It's a fantastic gift store that itself celebrates the local community.

From ornaments to salad dressings, you'll find the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list.

Dave told us the story about starting the store in 2021 and growing the business as the lockdowns ended. He's got a great story about him and his wife, growing family and two labs!

Check out the podcast episode on our NJ101.5 app!

Want to thank Julie Parker of Parker-Events who runs a small business networking group to promote small business in Flemington for setting up the interviews and inviting us into Flemington.

