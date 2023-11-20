NJ small businesses that are open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here and many people will be working. I often think of the rest stop workers, NFL players, and stadium staff, and anyone working in radio and TV providing live news coverage.

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton is open for business and is the go-to for our NJ 101.5 colleague Jill Myra.

For many years, Termini Brothers in Philly was the go-to for the Spadea Thanksgiving dessert. But you gotta order ahead and expect a long line!

Listener Mike owns 31 South Grille in Clinton and will be open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day.

What's your go-to Thanksgiving must-bring-to-family-dinner stop? Hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 app so we can share the list with our audience!

