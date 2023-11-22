It's not easy to run a small business in New Jersey. It's also not easy to compete with the buying power of huge corporations that can reduce the costs of important benefits like health coverage.

The good news is that there is a member-operated not-for-profit that allows your small business to essentially pool resources with other small companies in order to receive the benefit of larger company buying power.

All you need to do is become a member of Association Member Trust, a not-for-profit dedicated to helping small businesses navigate the complex health market in New Jersey and find the right coverage at the right price.

The expert team at AMT will go through your current health plan and identify opportunities to save you money while preserving and improving the quality of what you're offering your employees.

I had the head of the company, Harvey Mishkin, on the show for Small Business Monday. He walked us through how his company can help:

It's an important step for local small businesses to join a larger group and take advantage of the buying power that will help you lower your cost of doing business as well as offer benefits to make you competitive even with the big guys.

To learn more about Association Member Trust and get started on your free Health Plan Checkup, visit AMTCheckup.com.