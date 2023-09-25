These NJ contractors are ready to help you

We've had a decent amount of work done on our home over the years, from fixing our deck to a complete conversion of our old garage into a first-floor suite for Jodi's mom.

I know that it's a difficult choice, who do you trust?

How do you know you're getting the best?

Let me say that I am happy to recommend two contractors who have done a lot of work for us.

They're on time, professional and cost-effective. Plus, I can tell you firsthand that I've had a great experience with both.

Spadea's Recommendations:

Bob Shedlock

Handles everything from small to large jobs, did an outstanding job on our deck and a storage building off of our garage. Reach him at deckcontractor@gmail.com

Adam and his team did a perfect job converting out garage into a first-floor suite for my mother-in-law who we moved in after Jodi's dad passed away.

Here are several others for you to check out.

Tom in Monroe recommends KTK Construction

Named after his dad, him and brother. "Kenny Tom Kenny" was started by his dad Kenny who passed away last year paving and excavating, drainage improvements.

Martin in Old Bridge recommends Nassau Interiors and electrical ARTCI AIR in Old Bridge

Elaine in Brick called about her husband Steve's business True Color Construction — does everything renos, additions, building new homes, does it all immediate crew of 10.

Rudy in Somerset, a long-time listener and fellow U.S. Marine, recommends Electrical Contractor Somerset.

Small to medium job. In the biz for 30 years. From a switch to a full house.

Ron Urban, AdvancedSolarNJ.com — Friend of mine and Eric Scott's. Builder and electrical contractor. One of the best.

Jacob in Kingwood, a long-time listener, recommends Sourland Custom Carpentry — Started company just a year ago. Left an unscrupulous contractor. Call 732-875-6345

Donna in Lawrenceville recommends Mill Roofing in Lawrenceville — Small family business. Husband, Doug, and sons do the work. (609) 896-0371

Jason in Clinton recommends MSI Plumbing and Remodeling in Annandale — Jason works there. (908) 735-4438

Lori in North Jersey called about Robertson Excavating — It's her husband Bobby's business. 973-398-9476.

Bob in Jackson, Bob Nelson Plumbing and Heating in Oakhurst - (732)-663-1515 bnplumbing@optonline.net

