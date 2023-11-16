The best restaurants in Atlantic City that are a must try

I love a great Italian meal. There are plenty of old school places in Atlantic City that have been consistent through the years delivering quality and delicious meals to customers.

My favorite in AC for Italian food is Chef Vola's. The bone in veal parmigiana is absolutely something to make the drive to get.

There are three go-to places outside of the casinos that are worth the trip. Two I can speak to personally and one is a recommendation and a planned future trip for me and Jodi.

111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City

Must try the veal parm, bone-in. It's perfect.

Here's a pic from my good friend Bob. It was veal, not the parm, but no doubt delicious.

Veal at Chef Vola's Veal at Chef Vola's loading...

Here's a pic from my friend Guy. He sent me this after I told him Jodi and I couldn't make it in time for dinner.

Veal at Chef Vola's Veal at Chef Vola's loading...

3600 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

Great steak house in AC. It's a go-to for meetings or special occasions.

2825 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

Although I've never been to this place, our good friend Tom, who has been stellar in restaurant recommendations, swears by it as the "best place in AC". So it's worth a try for sure!

