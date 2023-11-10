The go-to weekend restaurant in New Jersey you need to visit

I've spent many shows talking about some of the outstanding restaurants around the Garden State. Tonight, my wife Jodi and I are headed to the famous Belmont Tavern in Belleville, Bergen County.

We'll be joined by our good friends Mayor Ace Gallagher from Hanover Township in Morris County and Mayor Mark Taylor from Florham Park in Morris County. Our better halves will also be on hand for the feast.

Looking forward to finding how good the Chicken Savoy, Shrimp Beeps, and the Clams Oreganato hold up to the incredible reputation.

All reviews point to delicious. I've been advised to order the Pork Chop Francese "off the menu".

What's your go-to Jersey spot for a great weekend meal out with friends and family?

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom