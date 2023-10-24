Creative small businesses in NJ you need to check out
From a chalkboard-inspired clothing company to an outstanding German beer-inspired hot spot, New Jersey has some of the best small businesses in the nation.
With nearly two million people employed by New Jersey small businesses, it really forms the backbone of the state's economy. Unfortunately, the regulations and taxes are also some of the highest in the nation, and small businesses struggle to stay open.
Every Monday, I do my part to promote and push local businesses to the largest in the state audience.
Here are the highlighted businesses from this week:
Chalk Me Up
Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner in Linden
High Point Brewing Company in Butler
JC Painting Services in Middlesex
