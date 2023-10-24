Creative small businesses in NJ you need to check out

Creative small businesses in NJ you need to check out

(Canva)

From a chalkboard-inspired clothing company to an outstanding German beer-inspired hot spot, New Jersey has some of the best small businesses in the nation.

Sam Haddad via Unsplash
loading...

With nearly two million people employed by New Jersey small businesses, it really forms the backbone of the state's economy. Unfortunately, the regulations and taxes are also some of the highest in the nation, and small businesses struggle to stay open.

Every Monday, I do my part to promote and push local businesses to the largest in the state audience.

Here are the highlighted businesses from this week:

Chalk Me Up

Johnny Prince's Bayway Diner in Linden

High Point Brewing Company in Butler

JC Painting Services in Middlesex

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey?

Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations, with additional information about each film collected from IMDb.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Filed Under: Small Business Monday
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM