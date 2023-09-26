Small businesses around NJ that deserve more spotlight

We were inundated with calls on Monday for "Small Business Monday" brought to you by the great folks at VCS Software.

So many calls and great New Jersey businesses that it warranted a second list.

So here it is.

Everything from trucking companies to painters to handcrafted popcorn!

Brian the trucker in Millstone - East Coast Salt in Jackson, NJ

Brandy in Middletown - called to plug her fiancé Red's company "Reds Generator Service" in Middletown. Installs and emergency work, (732) 685-6115 red@reds911.com

Mike in South Amboy - Jetter Rooter Service, private sewer and water services, ten story drain line. 732-487-0256

Peter in Lawrenceville - called about Tile Masters in Bordentown. In business 28 years. Schedule appointment in showroom. 609-259-0055

Kathleen in Eatontown - The Happy Box. Monthly subscription box for seniors. Treats, inspirations, gadgets. many years as a nursed spending time with seniors. Once a month delivery.

Frank in Manalapan - Deangelis Landscaping Design. They do it all, maintenance, pavers, design, planting, garden beds. (908) 770-0045

Gina in Lavalette - called about "Dump the Junk NJ" in Toms River. (732) 856-2345

Charlie in Lawrence - "Commini Painting LLC" in Lawrence. Commercial and residential (609) 209-4402. Been doing it 20 years.

Glenn in Flanders - Performance Trailers in Flanders

Mary in Bucks County - called about Clusters Handcrafted popcorn in Jackson. 732-597-6470.

John in Bordentown - The Record Collector, buys and sells records, also has rare records.

Jessica in Howell - Well Together health services all virtual.

Kesi in Cookstown - Keep it Moving Services in Cookstown

Sal on Staten Island - Plaza House Coffee. Coffee importing company and coffee roasting company

Rex the Handyman in Lakewood - 908-675-2769

