There’s no Belmont Tavern in Florida

Sitting on a busy corner on Bloomfield Ave in Belleville, Essex County is the Belmont Tavern.

It's everything that our listeners said it was and more. The staff and owners are top-notch and clearly love what they do.

From Jimmy's greeting to the friendly conversation with Norm, Annette, and the expert service from Laura, you feel like you're visiting your Italian grandmother's house for a holiday dinner. Although Lisa, the owner/manager wasn't there, her professionalism was reflected in the staff.

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

The long hots are hot, the bread is plentiful, the pork off-the-menu is excellent, and simple oil and garlic spaghetti will keep you coming back.

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

The clams oreganata, chicken savoy, and the small carafes of wine all made for an awesome experience.

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

We were joined by two great Morris County mayors, Ace Gallagher from Hanover and Mark Taylor from Florham Park, and their better halves, Sheila and Janet.

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

You need to try the pasta in "beep" sauce, named after a regular customer with the nickname Beep. It's the right amount of spice and it is perfect with the shrimp appetizer and the pasta main course.

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

Go see our friends at the Belmont and take a selfie in front of my pic which is now on the wall and send it to us on the NJ 101.5 app chat!

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern Bill Spadea at the Belmont Tavern loading...

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom