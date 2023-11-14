Highlighting your NJ small business for the holiday season

It's not easy to start a small business. It's even harder in New Jersey with the high cost of living, taxation, and regulatory burden.

Having been in touch with regular New Jerseyans every day in conversation for the past eight years as your morning host, I know the struggle firsthand. The 1.9 million New Jersey residents working in small businesses know it too. The government seems to work against us instead of for us.

While we plan the comeback of normal and the return of common sense to government with local elections looking in 2024 and then an open seat for governor in 2025, it's important to use our resources and vast audience to promote the economic backbone of our state.

I'm proud to announce that Association Member Trust is now a sponsor for "Small Business Monday".

As long as I have a mic, I'll provide a voice to those small businesses struggling to keep the doors open and provide for their families.

Here's a look at a few unique businesses that called into the show this week:

OttomBeauty in Jackson

OMG Frozen Yogurt in Sea Girt

Diamond Business Communications in Trenton

Color Me Mine in Toms River

Old Bridge Acupuncture and Wellness in Old Bridge

Truly Blessed Communion on Staten Island

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom