On The Trail…Finding Some Outstanding NJ Small Businesses

As my wife Jodi and I make our way around the state, supporting candidates and causes plus promoting the common sense ideas that need to be implemented in order to make New Jersey the best place to live, work, start a business, raise a family, and eventually retire.

We know that New Jersey has a long way to go in order to create a climate that is actually business-friendly. In the meantime, it's all about driving customers.

My pledge is that as long as I have a mic...our New Jersey small business community will have a voice. Here are just a few businesses that we've encountered on the trail...

1) Pascarella Nursery & Landscape Supply Michael Buffolino, Manager 732-432-9561 Pascarellanursery.com East Brunswick, NJ

2) Greatway Carpet & Flooring Luke Ganz, Manager 732-536-3131 Greatwaycarpetsandflooring.com Manalapan, NJ

3) Danny’s Firearms Training Danny Rankowsky NRA Certified Firearms Instructor RPO & Civilian Qualifier 908-447-7103 DannysFirearmsTraining.com Brick, NJ

4) DJ Red Rum

5) Raven Rock Summer Programs Raven Tunnermann-Gyecaek - Founder & Director 908-635-0900 RavenRocksSummerPrograms.com

6) ‘Bout The Hops Brewing Kevin Quinn, Owner 908-268-4457 Mount Laurel, NJ

7) Ultimate Protection Group Craig Bierbaum, CPM - President 732-688-8719 UltimateProtectionGroup.com

8) Power Washing Handyman 732-600-1922 Toms River, NJ

