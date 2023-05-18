NJ small business makes perfect ‘Jersey Shore’ inspired shirt

I applaud anyone with a passion to hit the ground running on an idea they have. The execution can be a difficult one but that’s what makes these businesses so unique and having an owner that puts their all into it makes it successful.
I came across a New Jersey small business called Cassie and Bella. They sell the cutest seasonal T-shirts and right now, one of their hottest shirts is the perfect attire for any Jersey Shore girl.
The “NJ Shore Tee” features all of your favorite shore towns listed on the back of the shirt:
Sandy Hook
Sea Bright
Monmouth Beach
Asbury Park
Avon
Belmar
Spring Lake
Sea Girt
Manasquan
Brielle
Point Pleasant
Seaside Heights
Barnegat Bay
LBI
Cape May
Owner Stacey is straight out of Matawan so she knows exactly what us Jersey girls are looking to wear this summer as we head down the shore.
If you’re looking for that perfect Fourth of July T-shirt to wear, you’ve come to the right place. And there’s not just an option for you, but the whole family.
Cassie and Bella has so much more to offer. There are “Beach Vibes” shirts, “Motivational” shirts, and even concert inspired like Taylor Swift’s Era Tour.
Cassie and Bella is currently running through its Etsy shop where you can find all of the above products.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.
