NJ small business makes perfect ‘Jersey Shore’ inspired shirt

I’m all about supporting local small businesses.

I applaud anyone with a passion to hit the ground running on an idea they have. The execution can be a difficult one but that’s what makes these businesses so unique and having an owner that puts their all into it makes it successful.

I came across a New Jersey small business called Cassie and Bella. They sell the cutest seasonal T-shirts and right now, one of their hottest shirts is the perfect attire for any Jersey Shore girl.

Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "NJ Shore shirt" (Photo credit: Cassie and Bella) Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "NJ Shore shirt" (Photo credit: Cassie and Bella) loading...

The “NJ Shore Tee” features all of your favorite shore towns listed on the back of the shirt:

Sandy Hook

Photo Credit via Google Maps Photo Credit via Google Maps loading...

Sea Bright

The Rum Runner, Sea Bright The Rum Runner in Sea Bright is one of 90+ eateries participating in April's Jersey Shore Restaurant Week. (The Rum Runner via Facebook) loading...

Monmouth Beach

Monmouth County beach Monmouth County beach (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Asbury Park

New Jersey Beaches AP loading...

Avon

Avon/Belmar Bridge Avon/Belmar Bridge (Bud McCormick) loading...

Belmar

Virus Outbreak New Jersey Daily Life AP loading...

Spring Lake

Boat on the beach in Spring Lake Heights Boat on the beach in Spring Lake Heights (Borough of Spring Lake Heights) loading...

Sea Girt

The Sea Girt beach and boardwalk The Sea Girt beach and boardwalk (Bud McCormick) loading...

Manasquan

Virus Outbreak-Jersey Shore A large crowd fills the beach in Manasquan, N.J. on June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

Brielle

The view from Waypoint 622 in Briell The view from Waypoint 622 in Brielle (Liz Jeressi, Townsquare Media NJ)) loading...

Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk (Kena Betancur, Getty Images) loading...

Seaside Heights

Casino Pier, Seaside Heights (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Casino Pier, Seaside Heights (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Barnegat Bay

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

LBI

Long Beach Island Long Beach Island loading...

Cape May

Cape May Beach Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Owner Stacey is straight out of Matawan so she knows exactly what us Jersey girls are looking to wear this summer as we head down the shore.

Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "Jersey Girl" shirt (Photo credit : Cassie and Bella) Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "Jersey Girl" shirt (Photo credit : Cassie and Bella) loading...

If you’re looking for that perfect Fourth of July T-shirt to wear, you’ve come to the right place. And there’s not just an option for you, but the whole family.

Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "USA, Golf and Cold Beer" shirt (Photo Credit: Cassie and Bella) Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "USA, Golf and Cold Beer" shirt (Photo Credit: Cassie and Bella) loading...

Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "Youth July 4th" shirt (Photo credit: Cassie and Bella) Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "Youth July 4th" shirt (Photo credit: Cassie and Bella) loading...

Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "USA" shirt (Photo credit: Cassie and Bella) Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "USA" shirt (Photo credit: Cassie and Bella) loading...

Cassie and Bella has so much more to offer. There are “Beach Vibes” shirts, “Motivational” shirts, and even concert inspired like Taylor Swift’s Era Tour.

Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "Graduated" shirt (Photo credit : Cassie and Bella) Cassie and Bella Etsy shop "Graduated" shirt (Photo credit : Cassie and Bella) loading...

Cassie and Bella is currently running through its Etsy shop where you can find all of the above products.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.