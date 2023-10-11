Met a terrific couple this week: Jeanne and Eugene Selby who own and operate Graceland Gardens in North Brunswick.

Graceland is a private assisted living center opened just a few months ago.

Jodi and I toured the facility and met some of the residents, a few who are regular listeners of the morning show!

From the open-air kitchen, outdoor spaces and generous and comfortable common areas for dining, entertainment, relaxation and hosting visits from family and friends, this place has it all.

The nurse-to-patient ratio is 4:1 so you know your loved ones are safe, secure and well attended.

Jeanne got the idea from her decades of experience working in state facilities and seeing a need for a better way to care for our elderly population.

I briefly addressed the staff and some residents talking about the importance of embracing this phase of life.

My focus was on the need to have family and friends nearby for easy visits creating urgency for us to fix the affordability crisis in NJ. We also need to invest through tax incentives on smaller more personal living arrangements for our seniors.

Instead of gimmicks like "StayNJ," our government should focus on encouraging family businesses like this one to expand to other towns.

It should be a goal to have proper facilities in local towns across New Jersey for our elderly population to have a choice of staying in the community where they raised a family, launched a career and retired.

