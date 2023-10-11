Celebrating small business and local candidates in Colts Neck, NJ

On the trail this week through Middlesex, Bergen, Mercer and Monmouth counties has brought us to some great spots meeting some outstanding people.

On Tuesday, we had several stops including a visit to the Colts Neck Pub.

I love Monmouth County, and Colts Neck is one of the nicest towns in the county.

My friend Bruce and his daughter Katie who own and operate the North Brunswick Pub, a great spot located on Route 1 in Middlesex County, recently opened the Colt's Neck Pub.

It's a fantastic hot spot for great food, beer and conversation.

We took the opportunity to join several candidates running for the Board of Education in Colt's Neck and offer our help.

Angelique Volpe, Vincent Rugnetta, Jason Orrico and Kevin Walsh.

They are running as a slate 'Colt's Kids First."

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

Hopefully, they join two other board members, John Camera and Jessica Ramirez who are putting kids and parents ahead of the radical agenda pushed by Trenton.

