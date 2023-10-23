NJ coffee lovers, you need to checkout this limited edition ‘Match Made in Jersey’ gift box
Two of New Jersey’s favorite establishments have teamed up for a perfect gift to kickoff the fall and winter holiday season.
Rook Coffee started as a small roastery in Oakhurst, at a location that is still open.
It has grown to include 11 store-fronts, including its first in Ocean County (Point Pleasant) as well as a brisk online business that ships nationwide.
Delicious Orchards is a family-owned Colts Neck food market especially beloved for its baked goods.
It has deep roots to the early 1900's — starting with its actual apple orchard and growing to a well-known market along Route 34, just minutes off Route 18.
The family-owned store is bustling come fall, as visitors stop in for their pies, cakes, breads, cider donuts and lots of fresh produce and prepared foods.
Which makes the fall launch of this collaboration a perfect fit — Rook Coffee has joined forces with Delicious Orchards to offer a limited edition “treat” box.
Called "A Match Made in Jersey,” each set includes:
☕ A 12oz bag of limited edition coffee blend
🍎 A half-dozen “DO” apple cider donuts
☕ A Rook Coffee x Delicious Orchards keepsake mug, with cute cartoon figures
The coffee — also called "Match Made In Jersey" — has been described as “a balanced, medium roast from Mexico with notes of ripe red apple, brown sugar, and cocoa.”
The coffee in the box set can be ordered either as whole bean or ground for auto-drip, while the donuts can be selected as either plain or powdered.
The gift boxes are $55 each, tax included and available in an online presale launched through Oct. 30, while supplies last. The boxes are not available at any of the brick and mortar locations.
