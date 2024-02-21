Pay attention! NJ cops could pull you over today in Monmouth County

🚨The enforcement is in towns along Route 34 in Monmouth County

🚨Police in each town posted the same message on their department's Facebook page

🚨There have already been two fatal crashes on Route 34 in 2024

Police in several Monmouth County towns are participating in a traffic enforcement detail focused on distracted driving Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Aberdeen, Colts Neck, Holmdel, Howell, Marlboro, Matawan and Wall will be taking part in the detail Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 7 p.m., according to posts on their Facebook pages.

Authorities are targeting impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving.

"Our intent through this high visibility approach is to prevent traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes as part of the Department's Goal Zero initiative," each department's post read.

While no specific highway was mentioned, all the towns are located along Route 34, which has seen an increase in crashes, according to a law enforcement source not based in Monmouth County.

Law enforcement within the county did not respond to New Jersey 101.5 requests for more information.

Map shows Route 34 between Old Bridge and Wall Township Map shows Route 34 between Old Bridge and Wall Township (Canva) loading...

Fatal crashes increase

In 2022 and 2023, 4 fatal crashes occured on the highway that runs 26 miles between Old Bridge and Wall, according to State Police records. Two fatal crashes have been reported in 2024.

The cost of additional officers added for the detail is funded by grants from the NJ Division of Highway Traffic Safety, according to the departments.

